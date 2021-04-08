B.C. had 1,293 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths, in past 24 hours

British Columbia saw its highest single day jump in new COVID-19 cases Thursday, with 1,293 people diagnosed in the past 24 hours, including 80 people in the Interior. Another Interior resident has died from the virus.

The new cases bring the total positive tests since the beginning of the pandemic to 108,278, and there remains 9,184 active cases. Active cases continue to rise rapidly, jumping by 456 since Wednesday.

There are now 336 people hospitalized with the disease in the province – up by six since Wednesday – 101 of whom are being treated in ICU.

There are 760 active cases of the virus in the Interior. Of these, 24 people are hospitalized, nine of whom are in ICU. Another Interior resident has died from the virus, bringing the total deaths in the region to 118.

Another 15,203 people across the province are self-isolating after coming into contact with a COVID-positive person.

Two more British Columbians have died from COVID-19, bringing the total deaths in the province to 1,493.

There were 38,905 doses of the COVID vaccine administered in the last day, for a total of 985,001 doses.

As of Thursday, those 65 and older, Indigenous people 18 and older, and those who've received a “clinically extremely vulnerable” letter can register to book their vaccine appointment online or by phone.

A new outbreak has been declared at the Joseph & Rosalie Segal Family Health Centre at Vancouver General Hospital, while the outbreak at Ridge Meadows Hospital has been declared over.

Dr. Bonnie Henry issued a new order Thursday allowing WorkSafeBC officers to issue temporary closure notices to workplaces where three or more workers have contracted the virus, and transmission occurred at the work place. She noted that this new order does not apply to schools.