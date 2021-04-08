B.C. residents over 65 years can now register for a COVID-19 vaccination

Photo: The Canadian Press

The age range has bumped down significantly for COVID-19 vaccination registration in B.C.

Today (April 8), the province announced those aged 65 and older can now register online, on the phone or in-person, which applies to all health authorities.

This is the first time the province has extended vaccination bookings by a five-year increment as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry noted in a written statement on Wednesday (April 7) that people 70 years and older were able to do so.

Those born in 1956 or earlier are eligible.

Indigenous 18 years of age and older remain eligible to book an appointment, as well as individuals who have received a ‘clinically extremely vulnerable’ letter.

The province is urging the public once more to not register for vaccination until it's your turn.

As of this publication, nearly one million vaccine doses, 946,096 to be exact, have been administered to B.C. residents, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC).

This includes 858,592 first doses and 87,504 second doses.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccinations, you are encouraged to visit its informational page on the B.C. government's website.