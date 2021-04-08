Grants announced for businesses hit by recent public health orders

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation, announced the new grant Thursday.

The BC government announced a new COVID-19 grant program that will provide up to $10,000 for businesses that have impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “circuit breaker business relief grant” will be provide one-time funding for the 14,000 restaurants, bars, breweries, wineries, gyms, fitness centres and other businesses that were impacted by the March 30 public health order.

The funding will go to help businesses with expenses like rent, insurance, employee wages, maintenance and utilities, along with other unexpected costs from the new restrictions, like the purchase of perishable goods.

"We understand how greatly this group of businesses have been, and continue to be, impacted by the pandemic," Premier John Horgan said in a statement.

"This grant will provide the funds these businesses need to help them through this extraordinary time.

Businesses will have to prove that they felt an economic impact from the new orders, and the grant money will be based on the number of employees a business has.

The $50 million of the “circuit breaker business relief grant” will be pulled from the $345 million Small and Medium Sized Business Recovery Grant program that was announced last fall.

Only businesses that have been in operation since Feb. 1, 2021 will be eligible for the one-time grant money. Applications are expected to open up the week of April 12.