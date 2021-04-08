Multiple large controlled burns set for the Kootenays this month

If you see smoke while travelling east through the Kootenays in the next month don't be surprised.

To help reduce wildfire threats, the BC Wildfire Service is working with multiple municipalities in the Kootenays, starting in Cranbrook and Grand Forks this week.

Smoke will be visible from Grand Forks and the surrounding area and to motorists travelling along Highway 3. A 36-hectare ecosystem restoration burn in the Gibbs Creek area, about 6.5 kilometres west of Grand Forks, is planned to start as early as Thursday.

A prescribed burn is also underway near Cranbrook, near the Canadian Rockies International Airport. Smoke may impact the residents close to the burn area and will be highly visible from Cranbrook, Kimberley, and surrounding areas. Smoke will also be visible to motorists travelling along Highway 93 and Highway 95A.

The next stop will be the Slocan and Winlaw areas along Highway 6 and is expected to begin as early as Monday. That prescribed burn is expected to cover up to 150-hectares within the Ponderosa Forest Service Road area to help reduce wildfire threats and restore the ecosystem.

The burn site is about eight kilometres south of Slocan and ten kilometres north of Winlaw. Smoke may be visible from Slocan, Winlaw and surrounding communities, as well as motorists travelling along Highway 6.

The exact timing of these burns will depend on weather and site conditions.

Fire is a normal, natural process in many of B.C.’s ecosystems and the "BC Wildfire Service works regularly with land managers to undertake fuel management activities (including the use of prescribed burns), to help reduce the severity of future wildfires.