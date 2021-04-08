Number of BC COVID patients in ICU hits record level

Photo: BC Gov't

The number of British Columbians with serious bouts of COVID-19 continues to rise – with a record number admitted to intensive care units.

As of Wednesday, there were 330 hospitalized COVID patients and 105 in ICU care.

New infections continued to be detected at a rate of around 1,000 per day.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Bonnie Henry said in a joint statement: "We are actively monitoring and screening for all of the virus strains to understand how they may impact us and what additional action may be required to keep our communities safe."

Breakdown of where the 997 newly infected people reside, by health region:

356 in Vancouver Coastal Health (35.7%)

465 in Fraser Health (46.6%)

67 in Island Health (6.7%)

91 in Interior Health (9.1%)

18 in Northern Health (1.8%)

Seniors' homes with newly added outbreaks include Acropolis Manor in Prince Rupert and Chartwell Langley Gardens in Langley. That makes five outbreaks active at B.C. seniors' homes. They are:

Acropolis Manor in Prince Rupert

Fleetwood Place in Surrey

Chartwell Langley Gardens in Langley

Longlake Chateau in Nanaimo

Cottonwoods Care Centre in Kelowna

Nine hospitals in B.C. continue to have active COVID-19 outbreaks. They are: