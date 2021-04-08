Hometown Heroes lottery tickets now on sale

Photo: Hometown Heroes

Tickets for the 2021 Hometown Heroes Lottery are now on sale.

Hometown Heroes Lottery ticket purchases raise funds for the most urgent hospital needs and supports programs for burn survivors and fire fighters.

The 2021 Hometown Heroes lottery grand prize homes are located in Vancouver, South Surrey, Langley, Courtenay, North Vancouver, Sooke, Penticton and Kelowna.

The grand prize winner also has the option of choosing $2.1 million tax-free cash.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.heroeslottery.com, by phone at 604-648-4376, toll-free at 1-866-597-4376, or in-person at any London Drugs.