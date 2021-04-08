Eastbound lanes of Trans-Canada Highway reopen after incident near Golden

Photo: DriveBC

UPDATE: 11:30 a.m.

DriveBC advises a vehicle incident that closed eastbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway just east of Golden has now been cleared.

The route reopened as of about 11 a.m.

UPDATE: 10:20 a.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway remains closed, eastbound, near Golden.

The nature of the vehicle incident has not been disclosed yet, however the Kicking Horse Canyon is the site of a major Highway 1 expansion project that began this spring.

ORIGINAL: 7:45 a.m.

Heads up if you're travelling to Alberta.

The Trans-Canada Highway is currently closed eastbound near Golden.

DriveBC reports eastbound lanes are closed due to a vehicle incident between Yoho Bridge and the Kicking Horse rest area, seven kilometres east of Golden.

It's not currently known when the route will reopen.

DriveBC anticipates further updates by 10 a.m.