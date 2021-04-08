Suspected targeted stabbing in Abbotsford leaves one man dead

Photo: AbbyPD
A man has been fatally stabbed in Abbotsford.
A statement from Abbotsford police says officers were called to an area near the Sumas Way overpass just after 10 p.m. Wednesday.
A critically injured 35-year-old man was found in a tent and died a short time later in hospital.
Police say the investigation is just beginning but the stabbing appears targeted.
The statement does not offer a motive or say if any suspects have been identified.
Members of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team have taken over the case.