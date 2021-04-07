BC again allows bars and restaurants to sell draught beer growlers

Photo: radiobread Flickr

The B.C. government is temporarily allowing bars and restaurants to sell draught beer in growlers to patrons who purchase a meal.

The “temporary authorization” will be in place until June 6, allowing Liquor Primary and Food Primary licensees to package beer in growlers for off-site consumption.

The rule change was in place earlier in the pandemic when on-site service was banned, but was rescinded on July 13, 2020, after on-site service was resumed. With indoor dining again paused, the growler fills are again permitted.

"We know it's a tough time for the food and beverage sector, and we continue to work closely with industry representatives to be nimble and find ways to support the many restaurants, pubs and other establishments," Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

"I also want to extend my appreciation to the businesses that are adhering to the PHO orders and helping to keep British Columbians safe as we navigate this new wave of COVID-19 cases."

This change will provide liquor licensees with an opportunity to sell draught beer that would otherwise be at risk of spoiling, the province said.