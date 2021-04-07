B.C. residents can get their Girl Guide cookies from London Drugs

Photo: Girl Guides

Girl Guides of Canada BC has cancelled its door-to-door cookie fundraising efforts for a second year in a row as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In doing so, they’ve announced a partnership with London Drugs which will see Girl Guide cookies in all B.C. stores, as well as online.

The door-to-door fundraiser is the number one source of income for Girl Guides of Canada BC and is set to gather more than $600,000 through the sales of 120,000 boxes of cookies.

All proceeds raised go directly to Girl Guides of Canada to support girls and young women.

“Girl Guides teach adaptability and preparedness to handle unexpected situations with a sense of confidence and self-assuredness. These are the same principles that have been critically important for all of us over the last year,” says London Drugs president and chief operating Officer Clint Mahlman.

“Whether you have close ties to the Girl Guides in your own family or not, by purchasing a box of cookies, you are helping build resiliency and future leaders in your community.”

Funds go towards local programming, inclusion resources and membership subsidies for girls needing financial assistance. In addition to this, funds will also benefit new initiatives that provide safe in-person and virtual activities throughout the pandemic.

“Now more than ever, we need funding to keep girls connected with supportive peers and caring adult role models who mentor them during these unusual times,” says Diamond Isinger, provincial commissioner for BC, Girl Guides of Canada.

“We are grateful to London Drugs for providing a safe distribution network to sell our cookies, and we are grateful to British Columbians for their continued support through the purchase of Girl Guide cookies.”

Girl Guides cookies are now available at all London Drugs in B.C. and online.