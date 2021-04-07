B.C. had 997 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths, in past 24 hours

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry

There have been 997 more British Columbians diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, including 91 people in the Interior. Another Interior resident has died from the virus.

The new cases bring the total positive tests since the beginning of the pandemic to 106,985, and there remains 8,728 active cases. Active cases continue to rise, jumping by 57 since Tuesday.

There are now 330 people hospitalized with the disease in the province – up by two since Tuesday – 105 of whom are being treated in ICU.

There are 717 active cases of the virus in the Interior. Of these, 21 people are hospitalized, eight of whom are in ICU. Another Interior resident has died from the virus, bringing the total deaths in the region to 117.

Another 14,602 people across the province are self-isolating after coming into contact with a COVID-positive person.

Two more British Columbians have died from COVID-19, bringing the total deaths in the province to 1,491.

There were 34,040 doses of the COVID vaccine administered in the last day, for a total of 946,096 doses – 87,504 of which are second doses.

As of Wednesday, those 70 and older, Indigenous people 18 and older, and those who've received a “clinically extremely vulnerable” letter can book their vaccine appointment online or by phone.

Everyone can now register online regardless of age, and then book later once becoming eligible. The parallel “worker-based” vaccine rollout is paused for the time being, as the province awaits for vaccine.

B.C. did not provide an update on the number of new variant cases since Tuesday, and 266 of the previously reported 3,766 variant cases remain active. This includes 2,837 cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant, 51 cases of the B.1.351 (South Africa) variant and 878 cases of the P.1 (Brazil) variant.

The outbreak at Cottonwoods Care Centre in Kelowna remains the only active COVID-19 outbreak in the Interior, while active outbreaks remain at Kelowna General Hospital and Vernon Jubilee Hospital. IH said Tuesday that a person connected to the VJH outbreak had recently died from the disease.