Vancouver police go to check on young woman's well being, find house party

After getting a report that an 18-year-old woman might be in trouble, Vancouver police headed to a downtown apartment building Friday night (April 2).

Upon arrival, they found a party with around 20 people.

Initially, police were called because a member of the public reported an 18-year-old woman had been drugged and taken inside one of the apartments. When they got there they found the party in full swing, according to a police press release. Officers were concerned about the report of the young woman and entered the apartment.

"One of the guests yelled profanities and allegedly attempted to punch the officers. He was arrested for assault peace officer and taken to jail," state the Vancouver Police Department in the release.

Police did find the young woman; she was unharmed.

The party host has been fined $2,300 in accordance with current laws in place during the pandemic. "Numerous" party-goers were also ticketed.