Bat-wielding father confronts man who who offered his son drugs

Photo: Contributed

A Burnaby dad is urging parents to have a conversation with their kids about talking to strangers after his 10-year-old son and a friend were approached last week at Simon Fraser Hills Park by a young man who invited them into his car to smoke marijuana.

“He showed them a big bag of drugs and what my son thought was a bag of money as well, and tried to get them to get into his car,” said Mike, who didn’t want his last name published because he has heard the suspect involved may have gang connections.

Mike said his son did everything right in response to the encounter, immediately running home and telling his dad about it.

“They ran into the house in tears – and I ran out of the house on foot with a baseball bat to try to track down the guy,” Mike said.

He said he found the suspect and his male passenger parked by a corner store close to the park, which is also called Peanut Park because of its shape, and dragged him out of the car.

“I wasn’t f***ing around,” he said. “He tried to get my son into his vehicle with his female classmate, who’s also 10. If he’s 18, 19, 20, he has absolutely no business approaching a kid at that age.”

Mike called 911 and, baseball bat in hand, stood between the man and his vehicle so he couldn’t leave – but the police never showed up, he said. “I waited for an hour and a half, and they never came.”

When Mike’s wife arrived at the scene, he said the suspect threatened her life and the life of his son.

“Then he looks back to me and says, ‘What school does your son go to? I hope it’s safe, it can keep him safe.”

Eventually, Mike said a 911 dispatcher told him to get the suspect’s licence plate number and the police would handle it.

“They never showed up. The guy got away,” Mike said.

But that wasn’t the end of it.

Mike posted information about the incident, including a photo of the suspect and the licence plate of his silver Honda Fit.

Three days later, he got reports from neighbours that the suspect and his car were back – with reinforcements.

“Now he’s got six friends,” Mike said. “They split into groups of three and were wandering around the block.”

Shortly after, he said people came “flying” out of the park saying there were people shooting guns.

“They had what looked like real guns,” Mike said.

In total, he said neighbours reported seeing three handguns and one rifle.

“There were kids on the playground. It was Easter Sunday, and they were shooting towards the playground. It was absolutely insanity.”

After neighbours reported seeing the guns, police responded in force, Mike said.

“They arrested the guy and two of his passengers at the time. Then they had the K9 searching the park. They were coming out with evidence bags out of the car, out of the forest. It was crazy, crazy, crazy.”

Burnaby RCMP confirmed officers responded to the park Sunday and arrested an 18-year-old male who now faces possible uttering threats and firearms charges in relation to incidents Wednesday and Sunday.

The handguns and rifle reported by neighbours ended up being airsoft weapons, police said.