People flock to see Vancouver's beautiful cherry blossoms

Photo: Reddit/freedomthrowaway123

People are flocking in droves to cherry blossom-lined streets and parks in Metro Vancouver.

While there are some less populated viewing locations, others are swarming with eager cherry blossom aficionados.

Designer LeLe Chan, who runs the popular Instagram account @cherryblossommadness, has been showcasing the spirit of "cherry blossom madness" since 2016. From people climbing up the flowering trees to capture sky-high shots to women dressed in extravagant costumes to even a "zombie walk," there are countless unique photoshoots taking place outside of her home.

But Chan's front yard isn't the only place that people congregate to.

Many Vancouverites are sharing videos and photos to social media of the blossoms.

Some images show dozens of people gathering beneath the pillowy canopies of power pink blooms and traffic jams of gawkers.

Linda Poole, Founder and Artistic Creative Director of the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival, says blossom admirers may visit the festival's website for tips on how to safely enjoy the blooms.

"There's tons of space under our cherry blossoms. Wear a mask when you are outside," she explains, adding that the festival will be releasing a film later this month that will showcase the most beautiful Vancouver blooms to the world.