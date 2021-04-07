Police investigating 6 arson fires in Vancouver over long weekend

Photo: VFRS

Vancouver Police are investigating after several fires were deliberately set on the city’s north side over the long weekend.

On Thursday, flames were spotted in the Downtown Eastside after someone set fire to garbage bins, explains a VPD news release. A fourth fire occurred later that night in Gastown after someone set various items on the street ablaze.

Additional fires were set April 4 near the Plaza of Nations, and on April 5 in a concrete stairwell at the Vancouver Law Courts.

“VPD officers responded to six separate arsons over the long weekend in the Downtown Eastside and the downtown core,” says Sergeant Steve Addison, VPD.

“Fortunately, there were no injuries and only minor property damage occurred, however, these fires could have caused a lot of harm had they not been doused quickly.”

No arrests have been made and VPD detectives are investigating whether the incidents are linked.

Anyone with information is asked to call VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.