U.K. variant expected to become dominant in B.C. within a month

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry predicted the U.K. variant of COVID-19 will become the dominant strain in B.C. in a few weeks.

She said Tuesday that the B.1.1.7 strain of the virus is now making up about a third of new infections in the province.

“It is increasing, it is taking over,” she said.

“We’ve seen in Ontario that now it's about 60 per cent of all of the new cases are with the B.1.1.7 (UK) strain, and we are probably a month or so behind Ontario in getting there.”

Studies show the B117 strain is significantly more contagious, increasing the viruses reproduction number by between 40 and 70 per cent. Early science shows the U.K. variant likely increases the risk of hospitalization, but study samples sizes are small.

Dr. Henry, however, somewhat downplayed concerns associated with the variant taking over as something entirely expected.

“We know that this happens, it is the way that viruses evolve over time.”

“It will spread faster and take over transmission, that is what we saw in the U.K. and that is what we are seeing in B.C.,” she added.

She noted that vaccines so far appear to be able to deal with the B117 variant.

Dr. Henry blamed the increase in recent cases on social gatherings and more social contacts, something she says they have been able to confirm through contact tracing.

While COVID-19 hospitalizations have creeped up in recent months — now at 328 people in hospital with 96 in the ICU — Health Minister Adrian Dix said the system is far from overwhelmed.

Across B.C., hospitals are at 90 per cent capacity, well below pre-pandemic levels. Intensive care units are sitting at 76 per cent.

Health officials, however, warned that the system could feel pressure as variants take hold if people do not follow social distancing rules.

“The virus is adapting and is taking advantage wherever it can, and it isn’t fair. But we are together in this storm and now we have vaccines on our side as well. There will be an end, of that, I am confident, and we will be in a very different position by this summer and that is a prediction that I will make right now," Dr. Henry said.

There were 207 new cases of variants of concern identified in the past day. That number includes 67 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant first detected in the U.K., and 140 cases of the P.1 variant first detected in Brazil.

In total, B.C. has detected 3,766 cases of the variants of concern. That includes 2,838 cases of B.1.1.7, 877 cases of the P.1 variant, and 51 cases of the B.1.351 strain first discovered in South Africa.

There had been rumours that the outbreak at the Vancouver Canucks was of the P.1 variant but provincial health officer Bonnie Henry said that she was not aware that this was the case.

Those rumours may have started because the P.1 variant has been infecting younger British Columbians. Dix said that the median age of the 140 P.1 infections detected in the past day was 30, and that the median age of all 877 P.1 variant cases detected in B.C. is 33.

The median age of 3,766 people who have been infected with any of the three variants of concern in B.C. is 35, Dix said. He did not provide an updated figure for the median age of all people who have contracted COVID-19, but that age was recently 37 years old.

with files from Glen Korstrom