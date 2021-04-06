BC announces 1,068 new coronavirus cases, including 106 in Interior Health region

The B.C. government has announced 1,068 new COVID-19 cases, including 106 in the Interior Health region.

The new cases bring B.C.’s total since the pandemic began to 105,988, although the vast majority have already recovered. There are now 8,671 active cases in B.C. with 328 are people in the hospital, 96 of whom are in the ICU.

Another 207 mutated COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday, bringing B.C. 's variant total to 3,766, although just 266 cases are active.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said variant cases make up just three per cent of B.C.’s active caseload right now, noting it takes a few days to confirm a mutated variant. But that is expected to change.

Sixty-three of the 328 hospitalizations in B.C. are due to variant cases.

Dr. Henry said the B117 (UK variant) is likely to become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in B.C.

“We’ve seen in Ontario that now its about 60 per cent of all of the new cases are with the B117 (UK) strain, and we are probably a month or so behind Ontario in getting there. We know that this happens, it is the way that viruses evolve over time.”

The B117 variant has been shown to be more contagious than the original COVID-19 strain.

Three more COVID-19 deaths were confirmed Tuesday, all in the Lower Mainland or Vancouver Island.

There have now been 912,056 doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed in B.C. to date.