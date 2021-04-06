2 hurt, driver flees as truck smashes into gym in Dawson Creek

Photo: Contributed

Two women were seriously injured after a suspected impaired driver crashed through a wall in Dawson Creek on Monday.

Just before 10 p.m. on April 5, Dawson Creek RCMP were called to a report of a possible impaired driver.

An officer located a vehicle matching the description provided by a complainant at a gas station and attempted to stop it. The driver fled, however.

A short time later, police received a report that the same truck had crashed through the wall of a local gym, striking two women.

The driver again fled, this time on foot, and was not located.

Both women were taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment of serious injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate, and B.C.'s Independent Investigations Office has been called in to determine if the actions of police may be linked to the women's injuries.