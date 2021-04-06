Overturned kayakers rescued from Burrard Inlet

Photo: PMPD

Boaters and kayakers are being reminded to wear personal flotation devices after Port Moody Police and citizens rescued three drowning kayakers in Burrard Inlet Sunday evening.

The men were kayaking about 6:30 p.m. when their kayaks overturned and they ended up in the chilly water.

Several kayakers in the area came to their rescue, and police commandeered a boat at the Rocky Point dock to get to the scene.

The men were brought to shore, where they were met by firefighters and paramedics, who treated them for hypothermia. They were taken to Eagle Ridge Hospital to be checked out but were later released.

In a post on Instagram, PMPD acknowledged the ”quick thinking citizens” who helped rescue “several” drowning kayakers in Burrard Inlet.

“This incident serves as a good reminder to wear a PFD (personal floating device) while out on the water. We thank the citizens of #portmoody for their efforts in rescuing these kayakers resulting in a positive outcome,” the post stated.

According to a PMPD statement, alcohol is believed to have contributed the incident, and none of the kayakers was wearing life jackets.

“The Port Moody Police Department wishes to publicly thank those citizens who quickly responded to the emergency and reminds the public that the use of life jackets saves lives. Life jackets work only when you wear them,” the PMPD noted in a follow up statement.