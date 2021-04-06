Live video captures baby eaglets in the nest in South Surrey

Bald eagles Sur and Res welcomed a pair of young ones into the world in the last couple of days, and anyone can watch as the little eaglets begin to grow up.

With a pair of webcams trained at the giant nest south of White Rock, people can watch any time of the day; for example, at around 12:15 p.m. Monday one of the adults is shown to be feeding one of the young birds (YouTube allows you to go back and look at footage from up to 12 hours ago).

The webcams are run by the Hancock Wildlife Foundation; they run two focused on the Surrey Reserve aerie. One is a close-up, where you can see the two young eaglets when they aren't being sat on/kept warm by one of the adults. The other is a wider shot of the whole nest. One is has a microphone, so you can hear when the eagles call from the nest.

The two young ones just hatched over the Easter weekend, so they're still tiny.

It seems the eaglets are fed about once an hour.

Other things are caught on the cams as well, like when a smaller bird arrives at the nest, apparently looking for feathers to steal, perhaps for its own nest.

The foundation also takes clips from the streaming videos to save big moments, as well, like when the second eaglet started hatching when the first was being fed.