A GoFundMe page has been started for a Vancouver man arrested for throwing a big party

Photo: CTV News

A GoFundMe page has started in support of a Vancouver man who was arrested just days ago for creating a makeshift nightclub in his home – CTV News reports.

Mo Movassaghi, the party organizer, seems to be passionately pleading for financial support and denouncing lockdown measures through the crowdfunding page, which has recently been deactivated. No one has confirmed if Movassaghi is the author or beneficiary of the fundraiser.

On the page, he referenced the incident in which Vancouver police ticketed dozens of guests and arrested the host of a large penthouse party in downtown Vancouver. The page aimed to raise $100,000.

“To date, there has been no reported COVID case associated with the party,” CTV News says the page read. “Approximately $10,000 in cash was taken from me, about $5,000 in liquor, and a series of personal items. There is also property damage I cannot fix given my bail conditions … I have staff to pay.”

In a search warrant application filed by Vancouver police and obtained by CTV News, officers describe a series of suspected parties on the weekend before Jan. 31 that prompted calls to police.

Police referred to the scene as a "makeshift nightclub" when they announced that Mohamad Movassaghi had been arrested and charged. They fined 77 people $230 each for violating provincial COVID-19 rules banning private gatherings.

According to CTV News, the GoFundMe page complained about fines of up to $25,000 for Movassaghi and that he could face a jail sentence, while pointing out his legal fees are expected to be expensive.

“The powers that be have also engaged in a smear campaign, which has affected my ability to work and earn a living,” the page continues. “I ask for your help to defend our right to enjoy our private property rights in the hopes of setting a precedent for my fellow Canadians. I believe what happens in the privacy of our own homes should remain as such.”

CTV News reached out to Movassaghi’s lawyer, who is also his brother, and received a response two hours later.

“I wasn't aware of this page, but when I clicked on the link you sent, it appears the fundraiser is inactive,” wrote Bobby Movassaghi, without denying that his client and brother is affiliated with the fundraiser.

The fundraiser's total sits at $260, with a message from GoFundMe that says, “This fundraiser is no longer accepting donations.”

CTV notes the page is still hosted and the fundraiser can easily be reactivated.

