Police are looking for the public's help in Wednesday night's Burnaby homicide

Photo: Brendan Kergin

A man was shot dead in Burnaby on Wednesday night and police are asking the public to help in the investigation.

At around 8 p.m. the Burnaby RCMP responded to the 6500 block of Portland Street for a shooting.

Police found 32-year-old Chris Kenworthy with gunshot wounds inside his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is in its early stages and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is working closely the Burnaby RCMP to gather evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).