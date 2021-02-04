Man alleged to have groped youth at park in Newton

Photo: RCMP Surrey RCMP is asking for the public?s assistance in identifying a man who allegedly groped a young person at a park in Newton.

Police in Surrey are on the lookout for a man who is suspected of sexually assaulting a youth.

Cpl. Joanie Sidhu said Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man who allegedly groped a young person at a park in Newton.

This incident occurred on Feb. 4, shortly before 1 p.m.

“Two youths were at a park in the 13200-block of 64 Avenue, when one of the youths was groped from behind by an unknown man. The youth was physically uninjured and reported the incident to the police,” said Sidhu.

“The man was described as South Asian, wearing an orange turban, white scarf around his mouth, grey hooded sweater with the hood up, 'traditional pants' and sneakers.”

Anyone who can identify this suspect is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

To remain anonymous, contact or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online.