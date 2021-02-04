B.C. had 465 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths, in past 24 hours

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry

Another 465 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in British Columbia, including 54 in the Interior.

The new cases bring the total positive tests in the region to 69,245, but there remains 4,447 active cases across the province – up 21 from Wednesday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased by 21, to 257, and 76 of these patients are being treated in ICU.

Another 6,943 people are self-isolating after coming into contact with a COVID-positive people.

After new COVID deaths jumped to 16 Wednesday, six more people have died from the virus Thursday, for a total of 1,240 since the beginning of the pandemic.

In the past 24 hours, 3,421 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, bringing the total doses to 145,567 so far. Of these, 8,907 have been second doses.

A new outbreak has been declared at Ladner's Mountain View Manor, while the outbreak at Nanaimo's Chartwell Malaspina Care Residence was declared over. There remains outbreaks at six care homes in the Interior.

In her daily statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry asked British Columbians not to gather for the Super Bowl on Sunday.

“As we make plans for the weekend ahead, let’s ensure we don’t make the Super Bowl a superspreading day, by making safe choices,” she said. “This is especially important given we are still learning about the full impact of the variants of concern now in our communities.”