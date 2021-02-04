A woman died and a man was injured in a shooting in the Whalley area of Surrey

Photo: CTV News

An early morning shooting in Surrey has left one person dead and another injured.

On Feb. 4, shortly before 7:30 a.m., Surrey RCMP responded to reports of shots heard near the Whalley/Guildford border. Officers arrived and found a man and woman inside a residence, both suffering from gunshot injuries.

“The man has non-life-threatening injuries while the woman was in grave condition. Both were transported to area hospitals where the woman unfortunately succumbed to her injuries,” said Cpl. Joanie Sidhu.

“Early indications are that this shooting was not a random act. The area surrounding the scene of the shooting will be cordoned off for a significant period of time.”

This investigation is still in its early stages while officers continue gathering evidence. Surrey RCMP will continue to work with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team as the investigation progresses.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected]@grc.gc.ca. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).