Tall horse, short cop makes for charming VPD video at Stanley Park

Photo: @VPDHorses

The Vancouver Police Department Mounted Unit has shared an adorable video of an officer struggling to mount her sky-high steed.

The VPD Mounted Unit regularly patrols Stanley Park, and officers sometimes have to make stops along the way. That said, there aren't mounting blocks available for officers when they dismount somewhere along their journey, which may pose problems – particularly when you have a tall horse.

VPD horses have to be at least 16 hands high, if not taller.

The VPD Mounted Unit took to Twitter Tuesday night to share a video of an officer (who they say is on the shorter side) trying to mount a rather statuesque steed. Not only is police horse Ike tall, but he's also rather stocky looking, which can make the mounting process all the more difficult.

"With all the stops during park patrol today, this short police constable obviously chose the wrong equine partner," jokes the VPD Mounted Unit, adding that police horse Ike was very "accommodating."