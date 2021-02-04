B.C. students and staff now required to wear masks in classroom, but not at desks

UPDATE: 11:20 a.m.

The updated mask rules in B.C. classrooms announced Thursday morning come five months after schools were reopened last September.

Minister of Education Jennifer Whiteside said the government has been “learning about the behaviour of the virus and learning about what's working and what hasn't been working in our schools.”

The new rules will require students in middle and secondary schools and all K-12 staff to wear non-medical masks in all indoor settings in school, except for when seated at a desk or work station, when there are physical barriers up or during eating or drinking. Prior to the changes, students were not required to wear masks when in their classrooms with their own “learning group.”

Despite the change, both Whiteside and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry continued to say schools are “low-risk settings” for the transmission of the virus.

“The risk of transmission with the measures we have in place in our classrooms is very low,” Dr. Henry said, noting that a recent case of the U.K. variant at Maple Ridge's Garibaldi Secondary did not spread to anyone else in the person's class.

The new updated guidelines in schools also provides new guidance on physical education.

“What we have recognized is that things that were being held outside safely, when they moved into the gym, people were not necessarily taking extra provisions to ensure greater space, mask wearing in certain conditions," Dr. Henry said. "So yes there is some more detailed guidance about how to safely have PE classes without having the intense physical activity that you can do outside more safely than inside."

Thursday, Whiteside also announced the second instalment of $121.2 million in federal funding will be provided to B.C. schools to help manage COVID-19, through things like hiring additional staff, and upgrading ventilation systems.

Of this new funding, $900,000 will go to setting up a “rapid response team” in each health authority, which will be deployed at significant exposure events to help review situations and make recommendations.

Whiteside said abut 90 per cent of B.C. students are currently attending some sort of in-class learning across the province.

ORIGINAL: 10:15 a.m.

The new guidelines don't apply to elementary school students, and wearing a mask in those classrooms continues to be a choice for those younger students and their parents.

More to come.