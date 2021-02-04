Environment Canada issues winter storm watch for mountain passes

Photo: DriveBC Coquihalla Summit - N Hwy 5, about 7 km north of Zopkios Brake Check, looking north. (elevation: 1230 metres)

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch calling for as much as 20 to 30 cm of snow by Friday morning.

The storm watch is in effect for:

Coquihalla Highway - Hope to Merritt

Highway 3 - Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass

Environment Canada is predicting a weather system will move over southern B.C. today bringing snow to the region. Segments of the Coquihalla Highway - Hope to Merritt and Highway 3 - Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass will receive 20 to 30 cm snow by Friday morning.

Another system will approach the region Friday night. Additional snow of up to 15 cm can be expected on Saturday.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

You are advised to Castanet cameras and DriveBC before heading out.

Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.