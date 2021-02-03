B.C. had 414 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths, in past 24 hours

Photo: BC gov. Flickr Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry

New daily COVID-19 case numbers continue to be relatively stable across B.C., with another 414 new cases announced Wednesday, 63 of which came from the Interior. But the number of new COVID-related deaths increased dramatically.

The new cases bring the total positive tests in B.C. to 68,780, but 4,426 cases remain active – 116 less than Tuesday

Of these, 278 people are currently hospitalized with the virus, down 16 from Tuesday, and 80 people are being treated in ICU.

Another 7,049 people are self isolating after coming into contact with a COVID-positive person.

After several weeks of daily COVID deaths in the single digits, 16 more British Columbians died from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total deaths in B.C. to 1,234. None of the 16 new deaths came from the Interior.

Just 1,694 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Tuesday, for a total of 142,146 doses to date. Of these, 6,417 were second doses.

A new COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Burnaby Hospital after nine patients tested positive, just days after a different outbreak at the same hospital was declared over.

Additionally, Dr. Bonnie Henry said a person at Maple Ridge's Garibaldi Secondary recently tested positive for the B.1.1.7, or U.K., variant of the virus.

“Eighty-one students and eight educators were also tested and all are negative,” she said in Wednesday's statement. “Rapid testing of the school cohort indicated one positive case, which was later confirmed as a false positive through the subsequent, more reliable polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.”

The person who did test positive has now recovered.