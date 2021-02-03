Vancouver man charged in weekend homicide

Photo: Glacier Media

A Vancouver man has been charged in city's first murder of 2021.

Kenneth Gates is facing one charge of second-degree murder and a charge of aggravated assault for the double-stabbing on Sunday, Jan. 31, according to a press release from the Vancouver Police Department (VPD).

Police were called to the Gastown Hotel, a single-room-occupancy hotel, early that morning where they found two people with stab wounds. One man, 40-year-old Jeremy Greene, was already dead. A second victim, a 28-years-old, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Gates was arrested shortly after police arrived at the scene on Sunday. He remains in VPD custody.