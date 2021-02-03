IH issues drug alert for light pink powder known on street as 'down'

Photo: Contributed

Interior Health has issued a drug alert for the community of Castlegar.

IH says the street drug known as down, which is light pink in colour, is being sold in the area and can cause a high risk of overdose, with prolonged sedation— and the user may not respond to naloxone.

The alert indicates, "high risk of overdose with prolonged sedation - may not respond to naloxone - continue to give breaths and seek medical attention."

Interior Health recommends users check their drugs at Ankors, 101 Baker St. in Nelson. "Don't use drugs alone and avoid using drugs at the same time or using drugs and alcohol together."

The alert is in effect until February 9.