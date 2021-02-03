One dead, one airlifted in fatal Highway 97 crash south of Quesnel

Photo: RCMP

RCMP are investigating a fatal incident near Quesnel that happened Tuesday.

A driver heading north on Highway 97 south of Quesnel was pronounced dead at the scene after two SUVs collided about 9:40 a.m.

Police say the vehicle lost control when its attached trailer began to fishtail.

This caused the SUV to cross the centre line and crash into another SUV that was heading south.

The driver of the second vehicle suffered serious injuries and was flown out of the Quesnel Airport for further medical treatment.

The highway reopened after a near five-hour partial closure.