Yellowhead Road and Bridge reports four incidents in which plows side-swiped, rear-ended

Photo: YRB

Yellowhead Road and Bridge has issued a "friendly reminder" urging drivers to be cautious when around the company's highway maintenance vehicles following four motor vehicle incidents in the Prince George region over the span of two weeks.

"These incidents include our equipment being rear-ended, sideswiped, and passed on the right, which tore off wing attachments," YRB says in a posting on social media.

"Fortunately, there have been no injuries, but these incidents put all road users at risk and remove our equipment from performing critical maintenance activities as a result of extensive repair requirements."

It is illegal to pass a a plow truck on the right. Drivers must also slow down and move over for vehicles with red, blue or amber flashing lights.

"Our operators are out there in some of the most challenging conditions to make the road safer for all users," YRB says. "They are operating front plows, underbody plows, wing plows and sanding or salting which means the more time and space they have to do their job without disruptions from traffic, the better conditions are for everyone."