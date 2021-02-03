Downward COVID-19 infections in B.C. will help with faster-spreading variants

Photo: The Canadian Press Dr. Bonnie Henry

British Columbia health officials say there's an encouraging trend in the COVID-19 curve in the province with the efforts of residents making a difference.

It comes as the state of emergency was extended again in B.C. on Tuesday, allowing officials to use its extraordinary powers to respond to the pandemic.

In a joint statement, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix reported 429 new cases and eight deaths, bringing to 1,218 the number of fatalities linked to COVID-19.

The statement says with people in B.C. following the restrictions, the COVID-19 spread is slowing and that puts the province in a better position to deal with the uncertainties of new variants.

However, a statement from Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says some people still refuse to follow safety rules for their own "selfish needs."

Between Aug. 21 last year and Jan. 29, more than 800 violations were issued, including 141 $2,300 tickets to owners or organizers who contravened the health officer's orders on gatherings or events.

"Additionally, since the pandemic began, police agencies in British Columbia have issued 90 violation tickets to individuals who were in contravention of the Federal Quarantine Act, totalling $98,929," the statement says.

The provincial government can extend the state of emergency declaration every 14 days and the original declaration was made on March 18, 2020.