BC announces 429 new coronavirus cases, 51 in IH region

Photo: BC Gov Flickr

The provincial government has announced 429 new COVID-19 cases, including 51 in the Interior Health region.

The new cases bring the province's total since the pandemic started to 68,366 cases, although the vast majority have already recovered. There are now 4,542 active cases in B.C. with 294 people hospitalized, 82 of whom are in intensive care.

There were eight new COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday, bringing B.C.’s toll to 1,218.

To date, 140,452 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in B.C., 5,097 of which are second doses. B.C.’s vaccination program has been somewhat paused in recent days as vaccine supplies slowed federally.

“We’re seeing an encouraging trend in our COVID-19 curve. The efforts you are making, combined with the immunization of our long-term care residents and workers, are making a difference,” said provincial health officer Dr. Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix in a news release.

“With everyone in B.C. following the restrictions we have in place and always using our layers of protection, we are not only starting to slow the spread in B.C., but are also better positioned to deal with the uncertainties of the new variants of concern.”

The provincial government also announced that an outbreak at the Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna is now over.