Crown seeks up to 9 years for abusive Victoria nanny

The Crown is seeking a prison sentence of five to nine years for a Victoria-area nanny who pleaded guilty last year to eight sexual offences against three children in his care.

In July, Johnathon Robichaud pleaded guilty to sexual interference, sexual touching, showing sexually explicit material to children, possessing child pornography and making child pornography of his three victims. The names of three children, who are from two families, are protected by a publication ban.

“This is a stunning breach of trust,” said Crown prosecutor Paul Pearson. “He invaded two families and abused the children for his pleasure, grooming them and trying to keep them quiet about his behaviour.”

Defence lawyer Don McKay, who will begin his submissions today, is seeking a three-to five-year prison sentence.

Justice Geoff Gaul heard that Robichaud, now 33, began working part-time for one of the families in May 2016. The family found him listed on a website and set up a test visit. They checked his references. Robichaud was required to pick up the children from school and drive them to extracurricular activities, Pearson said.

In July 2018, the mother was reading to her older child before bed when the child described sexual touching, seeing Robichaud’s genitals and seeing explicit material on the caregiver’s phone. She immediately phoned police.

Robichaud was arrested in an orchestrated traffic stop on July 26, 2018. Police found 133 child pornography images of the three children in his care on his cellphone. Some of the images are exceedingly graphic, said Pearson. Police also found 12,501 child pornography images on a separate card in the cellphone.

In September, Saanich police received a tip that Robichaud had given his computer to his father. When officers followed up at his father’s home, Robichaud’s father asked if the allegations against his son were related to children. When police confirmed they were, the father retrieved a 750-gigabyte hard drive hidden behind a painting and gave it to police. It contained 100 images of child pornography.

Pearson said an aggravating circumstance of the case, which must be considered at sentencing, is the fact that Robichaud altered the photographs so he wouldn’t be recognized.

“I don’t know when this pain or constant thoughts will ever change,” the father in one of the families wrote in a victim impact statement. “I feel anger, sadness, confusion, fear, bitterness, hatred, sickening feelings and other emotions.”