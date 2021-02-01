BC Conservation Service issues fine for allegedly using a drone while hunting

Photo: Contributed

A Lower Mainland man has found out the hard way that using a drone to hunt is a no-no.

The BC Conservation Service says the man has been charged with allegedly using the device in October of 2019.

In a brief statement on social media Monday, the conservation service says the man was returning from a hunting trip near Prince George when he was checked by conservation officers at a routine hunting check stop.

He was charged under the Wildlife Act with possessing and operating a drone during a hunting expedition.

"There are strict rules banning the use and operation of drones during hunting, in part to keep intact the element of ‘fair chase’ and ensure ethical hunting," the service said in its statement.

"The province amended the Wildlife Act hunting regulation in 2016, making it illegal for people to operate or possess a drone, or use data obtained by a drone, while on a hunting or trapping expedition."

The man's identity has not been released.