Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo shooting new project in Vancouver

Photo: Ryan Reynolds

Vancouver actor, Ryan Reynolds and fellow actor Mark Ruffalo are back in front of the camera.

Reynolds posted photos of himself and Ruffalo to his Instagram showing the actors in action as the movie industry moves forward with pandemic precautions in place.



CTV News Vancouver is reporting that Reynolds posted the photos with the hashtag "#TheAdamProject."

Reynolds also posted, "I have a friend from work too, but no matter how angry I make him, he stays the same size," he wrote, referencing Ruffalo's role as The Hulk.

The Adam Project is an upcoming American science fiction film directed by Shawn Levy which will be aired on Netflix.

Reynolds who makes Vancouver his home has been spotted working on the production at different locations across Vancouver.

-with files from CTV News Vancouver