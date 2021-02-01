BC announces 1,158 new coronavirus cases, including 194 in IH region

The B.C. government has confirmed 1,158 new COVID-19 cases in the past three days, including 194 in the Interior Health region.

The new cases bring the provincial total since the pandemic began to 67,937, although the vast majority have recovered. There are 4,134 active cases in B.C. with 289 people hospitalized, 79 of whom are in the ICU.

The cases were confirmed over the weekend as follows:

Jan. 29/30 — 408 cases

Jan. 30/31 — 473 cases

Jan. 31/Feb. 1 — 277 cases

There were another 21 coronavirus deaths reported over the weekend, bringing B.C.’s death toll to 1,210. Interior Health has not yet provided an update with local statistics.

To date, there have been 138,892 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine distributed and 4,491 second doses. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said B.C.’s vaccination program has been in a “little bit of a pause” as supply of vaccines stopped flowing federally.

She said the province is expected to receive small shipments of vaccine this week.