EV charging rebates bumped up for fleet operators

Photo: Powertech

Businesses, municipalities and First Nations switching fleets from gasoline to electric power are being offered increased rebates to install electric charging stations.

The provincial government on Monday announced a $5.7 million program that will bump up the size of the rebate already offered for the installation of EV charging stations.

The announcement follows an earlier one in mid-January, in which the government announced rebates of up to $100,000 for businesses and non-profits that buy electric or hydrogen buses, shuttles or light or medium duty trucks.

For businesses and fleet operators -- including municipal governments -- the rebate for a level 2 charger will increase from $2,000 to $4,000. The rebate for indigenous businesses for the same level 2 charger will rise from $4,000 to $5,000.

For direct current faster chargers, the rebate will cover 50% of the cost, up to $50,000 per station. Indigenous businesses and organization will be eligible for rebates that cover 75% of the cost of a fast-charging station, up to $75,000.

The adoption of electric powered passenger cars in B.C. has already surpassed the government's own timelines, and the government is now focusing on light and medium-duty trucks and buses.

"There are also rebates to help modify their current electrical systems or upgrade their facilities to support their EV fleet," said Bruce Ralston, minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation.

"EVs support our CleanBC goals by using cleaner energy and improving air quality," Ralson said. "And they cost less to operate over time."