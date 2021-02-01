Canada Line talks continue today as strike notice is set to expire

Photo: File photo

A union representing Canada Line transit workers in Metro Vancouver says talks are ongoing today as a 72-hour strike notice served Friday is set to expire.

Stephanie Smith, president of the B.C. Government and Service Employees' Union, says talks are proceeding with the help of a mediator.

She says employees of the Canada Line, which runs between Richmond and Vancouver and to and from the airport, are paid three per cent less than those doing the same jobs on the SkyTrain.

Smith says about 180 workers including attendants, control room operators and administrators voted 98 per cent in favour of strike action in November over their demands for fair wages.

The union is also negotiating to double their sick time to eight days a year, and Smith says that's especially important during the pandemic so employees don't go to work while they're ill and potentially expose the public to COVID-19.

The Canada Line is operated by Protrans B.C., a subsidiary of SNC-Lavalin, while SkyTrain workers are employees of TransLink.