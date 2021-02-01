U.S. warning of part failure didn't save pilot's life in crash in Mission, B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press A Transportation Safety Board report says a warning of a seatbelt bracket failure may not have filtered down to the owner of a small plane, shown in a TSB handout photo, that was involved in a deadly crash in British Columbia last year. The Cessna 140 with two pilots aboard crashed on takeoff July 27 near Stave Lake in Mission, B.C., killing one pilot while leaving the other with minor injuries. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Transportation Safety Board Mandatory Credit

A Transportation Safety Board report says a warning of a seatbelt bracket failure may not have filtered down to the owner of a small plane that was involved in a deadly crash in British Columbia last year.

The Cessna 140 with two pilots aboard crashed on takeoff July 27 near Stave Lake in Mission, B.C., killing one pilot while leaving the other with minor injuries.

The report says a bracket holding the seatbelt for the pilot who was killed was found broken and later tests show the part failed due to overstress during the crash.

American authorities had issued a warning after a 2014 crash where the pilot was killed, telling operators and maintenance technicians of its concern with the same aluminum lap belt centre bracket.

The safety board says the owner of the Cessna 140 purchased the plane in 2016 and it's unclear if they were aware of the safety bulletin, but compliance with such bulletins isn't required.

The report says Transport Canada was evaluating the need for mandatory corrective action and was planning on publishing a Civil Aviation Safety Alert over the concern about the seatbelt mountain brackets.