Two Thompson-Okanagan politicians appointed to provincial Climate Solutions Council

Photo: Contributed Toni Boot, left, and Arjun Singh, right, have been added to BC's Climate Solutions Council.

Two Thompson-Okanagan politicians have been earned a spot on the independent Climate Solutions Council to provide advice to the provincial government on meeting climate and clean economy goals through CleanBC programs.

Mayor of Summerland Toni Boot and Kamloops city councillor Arjun Singh have been added to the team.

"It's an honour to join the Climate Solutions Council to contribute to building a cleaner, better future for people in communities across our province through independent analysis and advice. I've dedicated a significant amount of my professional work to increasing sustainability and climate action at a local level and I look forward to bringing that experience to the council table," Boot said.

"Climate action has been a critical part of my work at the City of Kamloops and through my role as a past president of the Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) and chair of the UBCM Special Climate Action Committee," Singh said.

"I look forward to working with members of the Climate Solutions Council to build on their work providing independent advice to government on CleanBC and a clean economy."

The council provides advice to government on actions and policies that can contribute to the fight against climate change, and includes members from First Nations, environmental organizations, industry, academia, youth, labour and local government.

Boot and Singh are two of three new appointees, the third being Scott Maloney, vice president of environment for Teck Resources Limited.