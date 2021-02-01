Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for mountain passes

Photo: DriveBC Coquihalla Summit - S Hwy 5, about 7 km north of Zopkios Brake Check, looking south. (elevation: 1230 metres)

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for several mountain passes for Monday, including the Coquihalla Highway - Hope to Merritt; Highway 3 - Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass and a winter storm warning for the Trans-Canada Highway - Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

Environment Canada is expecting snowfall with total amounts of up to 15 cm is expected for the Coquihalla.

A frontal system over the south coast has already brought approximately 25 cm to the Coquihalla Highway - Hope to Merritt over night. Snow is expected to ease during the day today as the snow level rises to 1200 metres. Snow fall could become heavy again at times tonight as the snow level lowers to 200 metres. Snowfall amounts of 15 cm can be expected by Tuesday morning.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

You are advised to check Castanet cameras and DriveBC before heading out.

Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.