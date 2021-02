Photo: Drive BC

6:20 a.m.

DriveBC reports the vehicle incident at Zopkios brake check on the Coquihalla was cleared overnight as of 10 p.m.

9:15 pm.

Motorists should be advised of a commercial vehicle delay on the Coquihalla, as a result of an incident at Exit 217.

Drive BC is reporting an incident southbound at the Zopkios Brake Check, 3 kilometres south of the Coquihalla Summit.

Commercial vehicle delays of one-to-two hours are expected at the brake check due to congestion.