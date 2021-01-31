Three people jump overboard during boat explosion on the Fraser River

Photo: CTV News Vancouver

The Vancouver Police Department’s Marine Unit was busy Sunday afternoon after a boat exploded in the Fraser River with three people on board.

Shortly after the boat was launched from Musqueam at 3 p.m., the explosion occurred. The three people on board including two men and one teenager jumped overboard and hung onto the side of the boat, avoiding serious injuries.

Emergency crews attended including the VPD Marine Unit, BC ambulance, the Coast Guard and Vancouver Fire Rescue.

“Based on the initial investigation, it appears the owners recently purchased the 20-foot aluminum jet boat and were taking it for a test drive in the river when a fire started near the fuel tank, which had recently been replaced. It’s believed the fire led to the explosion,” read a statement from the Vancouver Police Department.

“The boaters were not able to don life jackets before jumping overboard, however they did push the boat to shallow water as it burned. One person was treated for a minor injury.”

No charges or police fines are expected and there was no significant environmental damage as a result of the explosion.