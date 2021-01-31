RCMP officer suspended during criminal investigation and internal probe

Photo: File photo

An officer with the RCMP detachment in Surrey has been suspended amid a criminal investigation that's expected to lead to formal charges.

RCMP spokeswoman Dawn Roberts says the Mountie was arrested last week and released, noting an internal code-of-conduct investigation is also underway.

She says the officer was still within a two-year probationary period after just a few months on the job.

Roberts says the ongoing criminal investigation by members of the RCMP's provincial headquarters had been underway "for some time" before the Mountie was taken into custody.

She declined to provide details about the allegations, saying further information would be provided pending the approval of charges.

Global News reports the arrest comes after the officer was found inside a vehicle with several known gang associates. The gang conflict in the Lower Mainland has escalated in recent months, and a number of gangland shootings in the region have left many dead, including a 14-year-old Surrey boy.

Roberts says the officer has been suspended with pay, but the RCMP could apply to have that assessed as both investigations proceed.