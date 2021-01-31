Heavy snowfall is expected on some Interior mountain passes

Photo: DriveBC Hwy 3, about 3 km east of Paulson Summit, looking west.

Those planning on driving Interior mountain passes Sunday may want to reconsider.

Environment Canada has issued snowfall warnings for the stretch of Highway 3 from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass and the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass.

Snowfall amounts of up to 25 centimetres are expected by Monday morning thanks to a series of Pacific weather systems.

DriveBC cameras already show significant snow on the roads. Environment Canada says the snow will continue throughout the day and intensify tonight.

"Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," the warning states.

"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow."

Environment Canada reminds travellers to watch out for hazardous driving conditions due to sudden weather changes in the higher elevations.

Check DriveBC for the latest highway conditions.