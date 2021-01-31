One arrest, $17,000 in fines after 'makeshift nightclub' in apartment busted

Photo: Shutterstock

With more than $17,000 worth of fines issued, this party may not have been worth it.

Vancouver police officers busted a “makeshift nightclub” in a penthouse apartment on Vancouver's Richards Street early Sunday morning, issuing fines to 77 guests and arresting the 42-year-old man who was hosting the party.

“Let this be a lesson to anyone who thinks the rules don’t apply to them,” said Sgt. Steve Addison of the VPD.

“If you are caught hosting or attending a party during the pandemic, and continue to break the rules, you could face stiff fines or wind up in jail.”

The party was not a one-off event either. Police first began investigating a week prior, after receiving a report of a large party at the Penthouse near Richards and Georgia streets.

Police handed out several fines to a man working as a doorman at the party last weekend, but the host refused to open the door to police.

Early Sunday morning, police returned with a search warrant after two more large parties were held there this weekend.

Police say the 1,100 square-foot, three-floor apartment was “packed with people” and “appeared to be running as a nightclub and show lounge.”

“There were menus, tables, point-of-sale terminals, and cash tills,” Sgt. Addison said, adding none of the 78 people inside were wearing masks.

All 77 guests were issued a $230 ticket for attending a non-compliant event, while the host was arrested under the Public Health Act and taken to jail.

All indoor social gatherings of any size are prohibited under public health orders, although those who live alone are allowed to host one or two people in their “bubble.”