More than 20,000 Interior residents received first dose of COVID vaccine

Photo: Interior Health Betty, a Sunnybank care home resident in Oliver, receives the first Interior COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 8.

More than 20,000 people in British Columbia's Interior have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Friday, Dr. Bonnie Henry announced all long-term care home residents and staff in B.C. had been offered the vaccine, and the vast majority had been immunized for the virus.

Interior Health says by Friday, more than 20,000 long-term care and assisted living residents and staff have been vaccinated, along with essential visitors who provide care for the seniors.

To date, 47 of the 69 Interior residents who've died from COVID-19 have been residents of long-term care homes.

“We are also making good progress with the other first phase populations, including frontline healthcare workers who may provide care for COVID-19 patients in designated units (Emergency Department, ICU, and COVID-19 inpatient units) and, in partnership with the First Nations Health Authority (FNHA), remote and isolated Aboriginal communities,” an unnamed spokesperson for Interior Health said in an email.

Despite some issues with the supply of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in B.C., Interior Health says they hope to complete all immunization clinics in the region for Phase 1 populations by the end of February.

The province plans to vaccinate the rest of the “high-risk population” through the end of March, before turning to the general population, by oldest first, at the beginning of April.

Dr. Henry has said she hopes other vaccines, like the AstraZeneca one, will be approved by Health Canada in the coming weeks, which could help speed up the largest immunization rollout in the province's history.